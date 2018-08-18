CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 243,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 74,364 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $53.32.

