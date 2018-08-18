CI Investments Inc. Sells 21,767 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,533 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,767 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $173.80 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 137,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $23,254,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,271,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,976,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

