Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.04 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 24,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,567 shares of company stock worth $8,721,299. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

