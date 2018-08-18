China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.84. 79,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
