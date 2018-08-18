Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Chemical Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,269,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 347,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 50,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 44.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $57.94 on Friday. Chemical Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. sell-side analysts predict that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

