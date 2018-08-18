Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,589 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.33% of Chemical Financial worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,589,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,980,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,945,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258,881 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,269,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,943,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHFC shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemical Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ:CHFC opened at $57.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%. analysts expect that Chemical Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

In other news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

