Charles B. Newsome Sells 6,000 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Director Charles B. Newsome sold 6,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $243,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 2.22. Insteel Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

IIIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,838,000 after acquiring an additional 160,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 144,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

