Chardan Capital Downgrades Sunworks (SUNW) to Neutral

Chardan Capital cut shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.42. Sunworks has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. research analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

