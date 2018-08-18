ChainLink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $96.58 Million

ChainLink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One ChainLink token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004322 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. ChainLink has a total market capitalization of $96.58 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of ChainLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ChainLink has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainLink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00290395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00157612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00031726 BTC.

About ChainLink

ChainLink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ChainLink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. ChainLink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The Reddit community for ChainLink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainLink is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for ChainLink is smartcontract.com

ChainLink Token Trading

ChainLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, COSS, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.