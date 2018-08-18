C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director Sells $74,361.98 in Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $74,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of C&F Financial stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. C&F Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C&F Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in C&F Financial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in C&F Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

