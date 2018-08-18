CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Director Sells $81,715.00 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $81,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.70 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $652.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
