CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Director Sells $81,715.00 in Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Maria Marced sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $81,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $28.70 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $652.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 million. analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 17.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CEVA by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CEVA by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

