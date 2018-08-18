Century Communities Inc (CCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 185,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,514. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $927.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $531.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8,812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

