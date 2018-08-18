Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. National Alliance Securities lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CDEV opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.58 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brent P. Jensen acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 91,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,853.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.79 per share, with a total value of $251,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

