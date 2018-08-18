Cenovus Energy (CVE) Downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold”

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.08.

CVE stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -457.50 and a beta of 0.66. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Dreman Value Management L L C bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

