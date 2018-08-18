CDW common stock (CDW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

CDW common stock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CDW common stock has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CDW common stock to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get CDW common stock alerts:

CDW opened at $85.98 on Friday. CDW common stock has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. CDW common stock had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CDW common stock will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $1,465,105.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $1,452,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,741 shares of company stock worth $11,360,230. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CDW common stock from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered CDW common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About CDW common stock

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CDW common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.