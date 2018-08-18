CDK Global (CDK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CDK Global earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.8927417747862 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.69. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $76.04.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $569.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 361.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDK Global from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

