CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Insider Sells $454,000.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBZ opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.86 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on CBIZ in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut CBIZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CBIZ, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional business services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting and tax compliance and consulting, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, litigation support, risk and advisory, real estate consulting, and internal audit outsourcing services.

