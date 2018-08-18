Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,000 QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,669 shares of company stock valued at $159,760. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.