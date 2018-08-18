Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,549.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $137,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1,708.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $71.75 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.78%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

