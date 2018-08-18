Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allergan by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,657,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allergan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Allergan in the second quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. AT Bancorp grew its holdings in Allergan by 12.0% during the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Allergan by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 100,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Allergan from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan plc has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $237.41.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.