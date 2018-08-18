Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,589,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,293 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 1.3% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned 2.44% of Cardinal Health worth $370,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 441,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 103.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 651,833 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.0% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 783,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $81.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

