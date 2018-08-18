Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $61.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

