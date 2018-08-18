Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.16

News articles about Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Capricor Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.6473517321403 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,142. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -3.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.25% and a net margin of 111.24%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

