Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates $30.00 Price Target for OptiNose (OPTN)

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

OPTN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 9.66. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. equities research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller purchased 10,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $153,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. O’neil purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,752 shares of company stock worth $224,849 over the last ninety days. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

