Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Insider Sells C$181,600.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) insider Ronald Keith Laing sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.40, for a total value of C$181,600.00.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$44.64 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 1-year low of C$36.88 and a 1-year high of C$49.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resource from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

