Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (CNQ) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,278,223 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resource were worth $97,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,262,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,751 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,250,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,912 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 842.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,728,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,509 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,082,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resource by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,522,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CNQ. ValuEngine cut Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “inline” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resource from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

CNQ opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Canadian Natural Resource Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resource Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Canadian Natural Resource Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resource Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.