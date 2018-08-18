Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $58,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5,646.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,276,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166,961 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,516,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,728 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,480,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,250,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,153,000 after purchasing an additional 986,434 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,473,000 after purchasing an additional 831,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $81.06 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

