Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $54.31 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 56.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 905,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,154,413 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $54,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 283,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 214.9% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $77.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

