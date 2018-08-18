Camtek (CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 922,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 634% from the previous session’s volume of 125,723 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $9.34.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $335.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Camtek LTD. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 539.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

