Camden National (CAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Camden National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $51.50 price objective on shares of Camden National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden National currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $702.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). Camden National had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. sell-side analysts predict that Camden National will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 55.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits.

