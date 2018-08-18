Callidus Capital’s (CBL) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

Callidus Capital stock opened at C$2.50 on Tuesday. Callidus Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.31 and a 52 week high of C$11.44.

Callidus Capital (TSE:CBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.25 million for the quarter. Callidus Capital had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

Callidus Capital Corporation operates as a specialty asset based lender in Canada and the United States. It offers senior secured asset-based loans; revolving lines of credit; term loans, including standalone term loans; debtor in possession loans, acquisition funding out of bankruptcy, and stalking horse bid funding; and financing in support of acquisitions, MBO's, inventory builds, seasonal advance facilities, and purchase order financing.

