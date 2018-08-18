Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cal-Maine Foods earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4624283461478 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALM. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.54. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $3,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,347,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,482. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.