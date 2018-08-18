Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,824 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 17.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $35.49 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,536,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $33,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $13,944,605. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.