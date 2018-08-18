CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI) PT Raised to $188.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $184.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $183.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.43.

Shares of CACI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.20. 249,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,229,000 after purchasing an additional 525,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,951,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,530,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

