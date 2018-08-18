Cabot Corp (CBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) to announce $846.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $812.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.00 million. Cabot posted sales of $723.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Loop Capital set a $134.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. Cabot has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

Cabot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 16th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $440,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean D. Keohane sold 59,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $3,750,235.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,165.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,115 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,811,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after acquiring an additional 286,697 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.