BWX Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on BWX Technologies to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.11.

Shares of BWXT opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $72.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 109,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other BWX Technologies news, insider Joseph G. Henry sold 7,774 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $517,748.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,557.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,774 shares of company stock valued at $711,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

