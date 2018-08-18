Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (BURCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:BURCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURCA opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Burnham Holdings Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.08.

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

Burnham Holdings Inc Class A Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products, including cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

