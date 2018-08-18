Bullion Price Tops $1.39 (CBX)

Bullion (CURRENCY:CBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Bullion has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1,025.00 worth of Bullion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bullion has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Bullion coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00021842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bullion alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00260407 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002070 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00063611 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Bullion

Bullion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2013. Bullion’s total supply is 1,018,904 coins. The Reddit community for Bullion is /r/CryptoBullionX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bullion’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBullionX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bullion’s official website is bullion.one . Bullion’s official message board is steemit.com/@cbx

Bullion Coin Trading

Bullion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bullion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bullion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bullion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bullion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bullion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.