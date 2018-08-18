Buckingham Research Lowers Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Price Target to $28.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LILA. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

In other Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $56,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,562,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

