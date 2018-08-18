BRP (DOO) PT Raised to C$67.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on BRP from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$56.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.11.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$64.85 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of C$38.81 and a 1-year high of C$66.81.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

In other BRP news, insider Breton Anne Le sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.26, for a total value of C$403,219.24. Also, insider Martin Langelier sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.25, for a total value of C$903,712.50. Insiders have sold 72,224 shares of company stock worth $4,502,692 in the last three months.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts.

