Brown & Brown (BRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.04

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 26600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,254,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,663,000 after buying an additional 221,864 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,136,000 after buying an additional 7,014,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,975,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,085,000 after buying an additional 125,143 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 97.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,696,000 after buying an additional 3,702,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,897,000 after buying an additional 2,944,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

