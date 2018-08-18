Brown & Brown (BRO) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,032,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,637,000 after buying an additional 10,254,736 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,117,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,136,000 after buying an additional 7,014,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,850,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,476,000 after buying an additional 6,279,191 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,495,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,696,000 after buying an additional 3,702,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,088,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,897,000 after buying an additional 2,944,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

