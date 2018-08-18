Brokers Issue Forecasts for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.12. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.93.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin J. Driscoll purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $48,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

