Brokers Issue Forecasts for High Liner Foods Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of High Liner Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut shares of High Liner Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:HLF opened at C$6.60 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.67.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Schaayk Frank Bernard Har Van bought 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,200.00. Also, Director Robert P. Dexter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.59 per share, with a total value of C$105,900.00. Insiders bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $173,220 over the last quarter.

High Liner Foods Incorporated engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

