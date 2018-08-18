Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) PT at $53.48

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $77.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.7% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

