Brokerages Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) Price Target at $51.40

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

PTLA opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lis sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $231,158.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,202.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTLA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $128,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $186,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $191,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $230,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

