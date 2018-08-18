Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) PT at $54.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

LB has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

In related news, Director David Dyson Morris purchased 900 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,635.00.

Shares of LB traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 246,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,949. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$44.51 and a 52 week high of C$62.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$259.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.15 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 21.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

