Brokerages Set CSX Co. (CSX) Price Target at $69.45

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank set a $72.00 target price on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $123,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 150.5% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 950.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CSX has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

