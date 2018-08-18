Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Price Target at $734.63

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $742.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. MED upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $491.13 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

In other news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $765.34. 141,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $499.10 and a 1-year high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 96.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.44 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 49.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

