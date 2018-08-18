Brokerages Set Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.08. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 833.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.14%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Cotton acquired 30,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 51,400 shares of company stock worth $146,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 605.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 439,299 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,008.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 427,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.